Illinois to expand COVID-19 mobile testing program

“Conditions here in Illinois have improved, but I urge everyone to remain vigilant,” said Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We are seeing an increase in new cases in younger populations as more social gatherings and group events occur. We know that some individuals with COVID-19 have no or very mild symptoms. Because of that, it is important to test those who may have had a higher risk of exposure, such as being in a larger group or not being able to social distance from people. Please wait at least 1 week after the exposure to get tested, if symptoms have not developed. Please continue to follow all safety guidelines Wash your hands. Wear a face covering. Watch your distance. And take advantage of the expanded access to testing to make sure you are keeping yourself and your loved ones healthy and safe.”