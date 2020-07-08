I-24 eastbound restricted to one lane due to crash

LIVINGSTON, Ky. (KFVS) - I-24 eastbound traffic is reduced to one lane due to a commercial motor vehicle roll-over crash.
It is in Livingston County, between the I-24 Tennessee River Bridge and the Ky. 453 Grand Rivers exit 31 interchange.
The road will be completely blocked for approximately 30 minutes to remove the vehicle.
Traffic is being exited off at exit 27 to us 62 east to Ky 453 north and can re-enter the interstate at exit 31.
The restriction is estimated to last two hours.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.