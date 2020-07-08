Heat and humidity to continue with isolated storms possible.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Afternoon. We are seeing partly sunny skies across the area with hot humid temperatures. A few isolated storms will begin to develop over the next few hours. The strongest storms will produce frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy downpours. Highs this afternoon will reach the lower to middle 90s with the heat index around 100 degrees.
We will see a few isolated storms develop again tomorrow afternoon during the peak daytime heat. We will be watching the possibility of a complex of storms moving into the area late Thursday night or early Friday morning.
Lows tonight will be in the lower to middle 70s. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower to middle 90s with the heat index between 100 and 105 degrees.
As we move into next week, a strong area of high pressure aloft will move across the area.This will cause temperatures to warm into the middle 90s.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.