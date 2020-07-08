Graves Co. man accused of pointing gun at woman, firing shot in air

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of pointing a gun at a woman during a fight and then firing it in the air.
Jason Moffit, 39, of Wingo, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening and DUI - first offense.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. on July 7 to Kingston Road for a report of a fight, a man who fired a gun on scene and then fled.
Deputies say Moffit pointed a shotgun at a woman at the home and then fired the shotgun in the air before leaving.
Moffit was found at a home on U.S. 45 S.
According to deputies, he was heavily intoxicated.
