Gov. Pritzker testifies before U.S. House Committee on examining national response to worsening COVID-19 pandemic

(KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker testified before the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security on Wednesday afternoon, July 8.
He testified at 11 a.m. on examining the national response to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.
Other witnesses included Jason Shelton, mayor of Tupelo, Mississippi; Umair A. Shah, M.D., M.P.H., executive director and local health authority of Harris County Public Health in Texas; and retired Col. Brian Hastings, director of Alabama Emergency Management Agency.
At 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the governor will visit a mobile testing site at Coles Elementary School in Chicago.
