First Alert: Foggy, cool morning

(KFVS) - We’ll see light, patchy fog across the Heartland this morning.
First Alert meteorologist Lisa Michaels says smaller areas of dense fog may form in southern Illinois. This will move out by sunrise.
Temperatures will be in the low 70s this morning with partly cloudy skies.
Today will be like the last few days: increasing clouds during the afternoon as we heat up with pop-up showers and storms. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main hazards.
High temps in the low 90s, but feeling more like the upper 90s to low 100s.
The uncomfortable heat index values will continue through this week. Higher chances of rain and storms move in by the weekend.
Next week we are looking to dry out, but we will still be very hot.
