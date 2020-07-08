City Leaders to host “Cape Vision 40″

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -City leaders in Cape Girardeau will host a public hearing on “Cape vision 2040.” It’s a long-range plan to make cape a better place to live, work, shop and visit.
There’s just one thing resident, Brad Elfrink, would like to see done in Cape Girardeau.
“I know on the south end it gets a little bit violent, I’d like to see a solution to that. A little more peace in the community, maybe some community outreach,” he said.
Back in 2018 city leaders asked residents to take a poll, and now they want people to take a look at the Cape Vision 2040 plan, that is made up of their suggestions.
One of those suggestions adding more small businesses. Corner store owner Robert Gentry said it's vital.
“I think mom and pop businesses are really great, because with history in mind, mom and pop business is what made America. The small business, entrepreneurs who open shops on a nickel and dime,” Gentry said.
Gentry opened his shop 14 years ago, and he said more businesses would only improve the economy.
“It’s very good for Cape, because most of that money stays right here in Cape city and the county,” he said.
Melissa Wayne said she would like to see more accessibility for those with disabilities. “It’s always nice to just come to facilities where there are handicap accessible swings, and sidewalks. Where those who are in wheelchairs, have other means of mobility, are able to get around.”
City Planner, Ryan Shrimplin said, they are hoping citizens take this plan seriously, because the future depends on it.
“It’s important to plan ahead and look at the big picture. You know, we get so caught up in the day to day activities, and it’s important to step back and assess where we are as a community,” he said.
