Ballpark Village to reopen

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In a Facebook post, Ballpark Village in St. Louis announced they plan to reopen to the public next week.
FOX Sports Midwest Live will reopen on July 15.
They will be operating in accordance with the public health orders issued by St. Louis City and County requiring all individuals to wear a face mask or covering at all times when in indoor facilities and outside when social distancing is not possible.
