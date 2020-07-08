Adopters not returning animals to Heartland animal shelter

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, has had a lot of adopters come in, President Diane Daugherty said over 350 animals have been adopted since quarantining in Illinois began.
Daugherty said in-depth screenings happens with potential adopters to make sure none of the animals return to their care.
”We’ve had very few returned and after adoptions, we’ve been doing very, what I think, a very good job of screening people. ‘Cause, we always say, its an adoption for life, not an adoption for quarantine.” says Daugherty
If you are looking to adopt an animal, be sure to check out Heartland Pets Thursday’s on our noon show or the St. Francis CARE website.
