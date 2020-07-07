What you need to know July 7

What you need to know July 7
Today will be hot and humid with feel like temps in the upper 90s.
By Marsha Heller | July 7, 2020 at 4:09 AM CDT - Updated July 7 at 4:09 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, July 7.

First Alert Weather

Light fog is possible in low-lying areas this morning until sunrise.

Today will start off mostly sunny before more clouds move in by the afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the low 90s with feel-like temps in the upper 90s. Some areas could feel more like 100º.

There is a slight chance for pop-up showers and storms this afternoon.

Lows tonight will be in the low 70s.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

  • The adult male bear who attracted public attention and was named Bruno” by social media has been sedated and transported to suitable habitat outside an urban area in Missouri.
  • Country music legend Charlie Daniels died on Monday from an apparent stroke. Daniels, known for his Southern rock hit “Devil Went Down to Georgia,” was 83.
  • President Trump is criticizing NASCAR in a Monday tweet, calling the “noose” found in Bubba Wallace’s garage at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama a hoax.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.