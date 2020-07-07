What you need to know July 7

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, July 7.
Light fog is possible in low-lying areas this morning until sunrise.
Today will start off mostly sunny before more clouds move in by the afternoon.
High temperatures will be in the low 90s with feel-like temps in the upper 90s. Some areas could feel more like 100º.
There is a slight chance for pop-up showers and storms this afternoon.
Lows tonight will be in the low 70s.
- A search resumes for a missing boater at Rend Lake.
- Cape Girardeau Police are searching for Cedric Charles Moore, Jr. who is wanted for violently punching a 12-year old boy street dancing Friday night.
- The Cape Girardeau Public Health Center reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and released a list of businesses with possible COVID-19 exposure.
- Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is being offered in Perry and Butler County, Missouri.
- The FDA approves emergency use authorization for a fast, on-site coronavirus antigen test.
- Hospitals are fast approaching capacity in Florida and Texas, and the Miami area again ordered restaurants closed as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations began to climb.
- New federal guidelines say international students will be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools offer classes entirely online this fall.
- The adult male bear who attracted public attention and was named “Bruno” by social media has been sedated and transported to suitable habitat outside an urban area in Missouri.
- Country music legend Charlie Daniels died on Monday from an apparent stroke. Daniels, known for his Southern rock hit “Devil Went Down to Georgia,” was 83.
- President Trump is criticizing NASCAR in a Monday tweet, calling the “noose” found in Bubba Wallace’s garage at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama a hoax.
