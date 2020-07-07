Tunes at Twilight fall series canceled

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Old Town Cape Board of Directors announced the Tunes at Twilight fall series has been canceled for 2020.
Old Town Cape said the cancellation is due the the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in the community.
Organizers believe the cancellation is in the best interest of the community, the musical artists or event staff. They stated “protecting ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities is paramount as we navigate this unpredictable health crisis.”
Tunes at Twilight is expected to return for the 2021 spring season.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.