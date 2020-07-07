Staying hot and very humid, with more scattered storms

Most areas will remain dry tonight, with just a tiny chance for a few showers. Lows will be warm and sticky, in the 70s. Another hot and humid day expected on Wednesday. Highs will top out in the lower 90s with feels like number close to 100 degrees. More isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially through the afternoon and early evening hours. Rain chances do climb a little as we head from Thursday through the weekend. While there will still be plenty of dry time, more rain is expected through the area. Outside of the storms it will stay very hot and humid! In fact, much of next week even looks hotter!