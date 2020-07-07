Southern Seven Health Department reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more recovered

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported two new cases of COVID-19 on July 7.
All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:
- Johnson County: One male 50s
- Pulaski County: One female 40s
The health department also reported two more recoveries.
Currently, there are 225 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 331 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
There have been a total of 18 deaths as previously reported by S7HD in the region.
