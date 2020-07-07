Small businesses concerned over rise in COVID-19 cases

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - As cases accelerate in Cape Girardeau County, business owners are getting a little concerned.
We talked with many stores in the Cape Girardeau and Jackson area that say it's unsettling to see cases rise and are keeping their stores clean and sanitized for the customers and their staff.
Several business owners we talked with say they are about to take steps to put more preventative measures in place, which include limiting the number of people and having customers wear face masks.
Cobblers Corner in Jackson just implemented that customers now must start wearing masks in their store starting immediately until cases start to calm back down.
"First and foremost, we are concerned for the community," Peddlers Corner Co-Owner Janey Foust said. "But we're concerned for our own business as well. So we want to do everything we can to make sure that our environment is safe and disinfectant and that people feel okay about coming in here."
Foust said she already has been offering hand sanitizers and has extra masks on hand as well.
She also wants to remind people that they still offer curbside service, deliveries and sales online for their convenience.
