Portions of rec complex closed in Chester due to possible COVID-19 exposure

CHESTER, Ill. (KFVS) - The Chester Emergency Management announced portions of the Cohen Recreation Complex will be closed for 14 days due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
Officials said the decision to close portions of the complex is out of an abundance of caution.
The closure was announced on Monday, July 6, which includes the following areas at the complex:
- All fields
- Batting cages
- Playground
- Exercise equipment
- Tennis courts
The walking path at the complex will remain open.
