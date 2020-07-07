4 new COVID-19 cases reported by Bi-County Health

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases on July 7. (Source: KAUZ)
By Jessica Ladd | July 7, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT - Updated July 7 at 3:11 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases on July 7.

The individuals are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:

Williamson

Females: One in their 40s and one in their 50s

Franklin

Males: Two in their 20s

To date, there have been a total of 135 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 37 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including 4 deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.

Of the positive cases, 81 have recovered in Williamson County and 16 have recovered in Franklin County.

