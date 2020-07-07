MODOT on schedule with Center Junction project

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -MODOT and contracting crews are on schedule with the large road construction project at Center Junction between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
Right now, they are continuing working on the southbound bridge and working on the mainline pavement of U.S. Highway 61.
They expect work will continue on this section of pavement until it is completed by around the beginning of September. That's when motorists can expect the next shift in traffic so crews can then start working on the south end.
MODOT Southeast District Area Engineer Brian Okenfuss says a lot of traffic does travel on Highway 61 and wants to remind motorists that safety is of upmost importance during road construction.
“We ask folks to put their phones down,” Okenfuss said. “We know that our traffic control plan is very complicated. It’s not typical of what folks are used to while they drive through this area so we ask that you eliminate distractions.”
He said the overall completion date is still expected to be November of 2021.
MODOT is also closing the I-55 bridge overnight for emergency repairs tonight. You can catch more details tonight on Heartland News at 6.
