Local politician spearheads new campaign to improve Southern Illinois

VIENNA, IL. (KFVS) -The Southern Illinois region in the state of Illinois has some of the poorest counties statewide. Patrick Windhorst, state representative of Illinois 118 district formed a team to help combat these issues.
One Shawnee, is a group filled with legislators, businesses, social services and educators. One Shawnee is designed to help community quarterback, so Southern Illinois can grow.
“We’re going to have to take action here locally to try and improve our situation and make southernmost Illinois a better place to live and work,” said Windhorst
Josh Stafford, the Vienna school superintendent is one of the team members of One Shawnee. He recognizes how vital this can be towards Southern Illinois.
“The intent of this group is to identify those strengths, build on the strengths and then figure out what the weaknesses are and how we can also solve some of the areas in which were weak in” said Stafford
Stafford said, its all about rebuilding the beauty of Southern Illinois.
“How we do marketing, how we do invest strategically into our communities, how do we create jobs to combat poverty issues, to combat housing issues to certainly enhance educational opportunities for our young people,” he said.
Windhorst and his team are wanting community members in Hamilton, Saline, Gallatin, Union, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, Alexander, Pulaski and Massac to fill out the community survey at One Shawnee’s website.
Windhorst said they are ready to hear from the community members living and working in Southern Illinois.
“We’re not a group that’s going to come in and say we have all the answers, were going to solve it for you, were instead wanting to hear from our citizens and residents, you tell us what you think we need to do,” he said.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.