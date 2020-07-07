A local Cape Girardeau cleaners is giving back to the community through cleaning

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Regardless of where you live or where you may need to go, we’re all being encouraged to wear a mask. That’s why a Cape Girardeau business is taking on a new bit of work-free of charge.
Courtesy cleaner owner, Chris Marchi said instead of just cleaning clothes they have a new added service.
"We know that the mask can get dirty not just from germs but from everyday use so we decided that we just offer people if they wanted to come in and drop off their mask we would clean it for free," he said.
He said the mask will first be labeled and then put into this machine where it will then be disinfected.
"This dry-cleaning machine that we got it takes care of all the germs because of how hot it cleans and the type of solvent that we use," he said.
Marchi said he just wants to give back.
"I'm part of this community, my family's a part of this community, and it's important to us to just help our neighbor out.I think we need more people helping our neighbors out right now rather than arguing and trying to prove our point," he said.
He said there isn’t a limit on the number of cloth masks you bring.
“This is a small thing to do and it doesn’t cost of a whole lot of money and it may help a lot of people out,” he said.
