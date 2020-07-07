Large turnout for drive-thru COVID-19 testing event in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - It appears many in southeast Missouri want to be tested for COVID-19.
The Butler County Health Department is holding a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event at Three Rivers College-Libla Family Sports Complex in Poplar Bluff on Tuesday, July 7 through July 9.
On the first day of the event, vehicles could be lined-up for a considerable distance on the college campus.
Missouri National Guard members are administering the nasal swab tests and asking patients questions, such as possible symptoms they might have.
The tests will be sent off to a lab for processing.
Patients will learn the results of their COVID-19 test from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services within seven days.
According to the Butler County Health Department, testing is open to any Missourian wanting one. Virus symptoms or a doctor’s recommendation is not needed.
Those wanting a test must resister first. Click here to find out more.
The testing each day begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m.
