KET to air documentary on construction of Lake Bridges Project on Kentucky-Barkley Lakes

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The landmark project to build two basket-handle arch bridges over Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley is the subject of a new documentary that will premiere Sunday, July 12 at 2 p.m., on Kentucky Educational Television (KET).
The documentary looks back at the start of the project in 2007 when a series of public meetings allowed about 600 area residents to participate in selection of a design for the new bridges.
“Completion of the new bridges to carry U.S. 68 across the lakes that define the Land Between the Lakes was one of the most significant transportation projects ever undertaken in West Kentucky, and a milestone in the rich history of the Jackson Purchase,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.
The 30-minute documentary explores the challenges of simultaneously replacing two 1930s-era bridges spanning Kentucky Lake on the Tennessee River and Lake Barkley on the Cumberland River. The two bodies of water uniquely isolate the 170,000-acre Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. The new bridges are a vital link in the US-68/KY-80 corridor across southern Kentucky.
The U.S. 68 Eggners Ferry Bridge on Kentucky Lake opened to traffic in December 2015. The U.S. 68 Lake Barkley Bridge on Lake Barkley opened to traffic on February 12, 2018. The matching basket-handle arch design that came out of the extensive public participation process created a distinctive architectural and cultural statement at the eastern and western entrances of the Land Between the Lakes.
Each bridge has a multi-use trail for hike and bike traffic with a 9-mile-long trail connecting them through the Land Between The Lakes. When construction of a final 4-lane section of U.S. 68 is completed in central Trigg County, the trail will extend eastward to Cadiz.
KET has scheduled additional airings of the Lake Bridges documentary over about a two-week period on their various video platforms. Information is at ket.org.
The Lake Bridges of Western Kentucky PROMO is available at here.
