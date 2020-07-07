Hot and humid with isolated storms.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. The heat and humidity looks to hang around for the next few days. Highs will be in the 90s with the heat index getting into the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. This afternoon we will see a few isolated storms develop during the peak afternoon heat but most areas will remain dry. Areas under these isolated storms can expect lightning, heavy raia, and gusty winds. Highs today will reach the lower to middle 90s.