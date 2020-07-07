Hot and Humid Tuesday

Partly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures mainly in the low 70s across the Heartland. Light fog will be possible in low lying areas until sunrise. Mostly sunny skies starting off the day then turning to partly cloudy by the afternoon as we heat up into the low 90s. Heat index values may range from the mid to upper 90s with a few areas reaching 100F. Slight chances of pop-up rain and storms today again. Activity will calm down after sunset. Lows tonight in the low 70s.
The trend of scattered rain/storms during the afternoon will continue every day. Higher chances of precipitation will be near the end of the week into the weekend.
Temperatures will stay in the low 90s with lots of moisture making it feel uncomfortable all week.
-Lisa
