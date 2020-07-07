Home improvement stores struggle to keep shelves full during pandemic

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - With more people at home during the pandemic, hardware stores are seeing an increase in customers and a shortage in products.
Keeping inventory on the shelves is a struggle for hardware store owner, Ken Fluegge. He's seeing an increase in customers due to the pandemic and doesn't expect it to slow down anytime soon.
“Suppliers are having a hard time keeping up with all of the production,” Fluegge said.
Fluegge said some of his vendors are shutting down production in order to keep workers safe.
“We’re running really shorthanded on supplies because of the production issues,” Fluegge said.
Hardware store owner Philip Leimer is seeing the same problem with lumber.
“This is deck season, a lot of people outside doing deck work and projects like that,” Leimer said.
According to Leimer, lumber mills are taking longer to produce wood to sell in stores which causes delays.
“If you know you’re going to have to do something make sure that there’s plenty of stock there at your location or whoever you want to do business with,” Leimer said.
Leimer suggests waiting a month or so before considering buying lumber.
