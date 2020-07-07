Free prescription drop-off events in July

METROPOLIS (KFVS) - State Representative Patrick Windhorst will host two free prescription drug drop off events in Southern Illinois this month.
Metropolis Prescription Drug Drop-off Event
When: Wednesday July 15, 2020 9:00 - 11:00 A.M.
Where: Metropolis Police Department, 1020 Broadway St.
Carbondale Prescription Drug Drop-off Event
When: Wednesday July 15, 2020 1:30 - 3:30 P.M.
Where: Carbondale Police Department - 501 S. Washington St.
Residents may drop off unused, expired, or unneeded medications, patches, vitamins and pet medicines. Restricted items include hypodermic needles and illegal drugs.
For questions or for more information call 618-294-8703 or email Windhorst@ILHouseGOP.org.
