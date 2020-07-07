First Alert: Hot, humid Tuesday

(KFVS) - Light fog is possible in low-lying areas this morning until sunrise.
Today will start off mostly sunny before more clouds move in by the afternoon.
High temperatures will be in the low 90s with feel-like temps in the upper 90s. Some areas could feel more like 100º.
There is a slight chance for pop-up showers and storms are this afternoon.
Lows tonight will be in the low 70s.
Pop-up storm and shower chances continue throughout the rest of the week. Rain chances increase by the end of the week into the weekend.
Highs in the low 90s with high humidity stick around all week.
