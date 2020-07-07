Crews battle late night house fire

Crews battle late night fire in Portageville, Mo.
By Marsha Heller | July 7, 2020 at 7:40 AM CDT - Updated July 7 at 7:40 AM

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews with the Portageville Fire and Rescue battled a late night house fire on Monday, July 6.

Just before midnight, firefighters were called to a home on E. 5th St.

When crews arrived they said a single-story home was approximately 70 percent involved.

Heavy fire was showing from the rear of the home.

Crews remained on the scene close to 4 a.m. clearing hot spots.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

It is not clear if there were any injuries.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.