Crews battle late night house fire

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews with the Portageville Fire and Rescue battled a late night house fire on Monday, July 6.
Just before midnight, firefighters were called to a home on E. 5th St.
When crews arrived they said a single-story home was approximately 70 percent involved.
Heavy fire was showing from the rear of the home.
Crews remained on the scene close to 4 a.m. clearing hot spots.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
It is not clear if there were any injuries.
