Catalytic converter thefts reported in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff is warning residents of a series of catalytic converter thefts.
Catalytic converters are a required part of the exhaust system on any vehicle manufactured after 1974.
Many contain small amounts of valuable metals such as platinum, palladium, or rhodium.
Recently, the value of these rare metals has increased to the point that people are stealing catalytic converters.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has taken reports of catalytic converter thefts from four vehicles in the past week.
One was in the Marion area while the others were south of Marion near Route 37.
Three of the vehicles were pickup trucks.
The fourth vehicle was a church bus parked on the church parking lot.
The sheriff is offering the following suggestions to make it more difficult to steal a catalytic converter:
- Park your vehicle inside a building, or inside a fenced-in area.
- Install an obvious video camera to act as a deterrent.
- Muffler shops may be able to weld extra pieces of hardened metal to the catalytic converter to make it more difficult to remove.
- Aftermarket parts are available to add to the catalytic converter that may make it more difficult to remove.
- Consider having your license plate number or vehicle’s VIN engraved onto your catalytic converter. This would help identify your catalytic converter if it were ever stolen.
Anyone who observes suspicious activity is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office.
