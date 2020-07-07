Cape Girardeau Municipal Band to end season Wednesday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band announced they will their summer concert series short.
The Municipal Band will hold their final summer concert on Wednesday, July 8. The theme will be “On Broadway.”
The band had scheduled to hold a concert at the Dan Cotner Amphitheatre in Capaha Park every Wednesday in July as part of their Summer Concert Series.
The Municipal band plans to return to the stage for their next season in 2021.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.