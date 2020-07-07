Cape Girardeau County Health Center aiming to help prevent more COVID-19 cases

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is now implementing a new publication online to help notify anyone that could potentially have been impacted by COVID-19.
With an increase in cases across the county lately, they want to help inform the public of areas where people may have been where they have traced a positive case at.
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Public Information Officer Maria Davis said would help individuals at gatherings where they cannot trace everyone who may have been in contact with an individual with the coronavirus.
"It just seems the more and more cases we get, the more and more this is happening. So we are considering making a list at the end of each day saying, 'here's possible exposures, dates and times on that."
Davis said they will keep confidential individuals and areas of infected areas they feel certain they have made contact with all who have potentially been exposed to.
Establishments are contacted, when possible, prior to publication. This will allow the business to notify any affected staff and do any additional cleaning and sanitizing needed.
The health department is trying to take more proactive measures to alert people of exposures in the county and said cases have become widespread throughout their area.
Many people gathered together this Fourth of July weekend shooting off fireworks, grilling out and just having fun together.
Health representatives say this is very worrisome for more potential coronavirus cases.
"Of course anytime you get a large crowd like that and if they aren't wearing masks or socially distancing, you can expect an increase in cases, potentially with holidays and things like that," Davis said.
Of course health officials urge anyone that if they have any COVID-19 symptoms, to get tested and quarantine themselves until test results come back negative.
Health department officials also say you should assume that anyone you come into close contact with, along with yourself, may have and could potentially spread the virus.
“It is extremely contagious and some people are asymptomatic and some people just have mild symptoms, so they don’t really think that it is COVID when it is,” Davis said. “So we’re really trying to protect those vulnerable populations and making sure that when you are around your loved ones, that are vulnerable, that you are taking care of those precautions.”
She said everyone should wear a mask and stay 6 ft apart from all non-household contacts to prevent spreading the virus to others.
She also said you should stay home if you have symptoms and speak to your local provider about testing.
