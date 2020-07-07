Area Catholic Schools Prepare for the Fall

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
Local Catholic schools like Notre Dame and St. Vincent’s in Cape, are preparing for a full in person return to classes this fall with pandemic safety and prevention guidelines in place.
Deacon Rob Huff serves as superintendent of the Cape Girardeau diocese, who says, plans to keep students safe this year are constantly changing.
“We are continuing to work on plans. So, each school is working on a separate plan. We’ve given them some overarching guidelines.”
Huff says each of the schools in his district are constantly communicating on new safety practices.
“We have formed a task force that has representatives from our three high schools plus some of the elementary schools across the diocese. So, they’ve been researching and giving advice to pass along to all the schools.”
And this fall, school athletics will be a challenge while he is still working on a plan to allow athletes to have a sports season.
“Just like the schools, the extracurricular activities. We just have to monitor the situation which is going to change from time to time and place to place.”
Deacon Huff is the superintendent for 26 Catholic schools in 39 counties across the state. And as of now, all of his schools are set to open on the regular scheduled date.
