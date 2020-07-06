What you need to know July 6

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, July 6.
The hot and humid summer trend continues this week in the Heartland.
High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low 90s, but it will feel more like the mid-to-upper 90s.
Today will be partly cloudy with pop-up shower and thunderstorms possible later in the afternoon.
The chance for pop-up storms and showers continues throughout the rest of the week, with higher chances by the end of the week when a cold front passes through the region.
Summertime heat and humidity does not appear to be easing up. It will also stick around for the rest of the week.
- At least 13 people, including a 7-year-old girl at a family party and a teenage boy, were killed in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend, police said. At least 59 others were shot and wounded.
- A car drove onto a closed freeway early Saturday in Seattle and struck two people in a crowd protesting against police brutality, killing one and critically injuring the other,
- The United States has dipped under 50,000 new daily infections for the first time in four days, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, but experts fear celebrations for the July 4th weekend will act like rocket fuel for the nation’s surging coronavirus outbreak.
- School districts across America are in the midst of making wrenching decisions over how to resume classes in settings radically altered by the coronavirus pandemic.
- Cape Splash & Central Municipal Pool announce they will reopen on July 8.
- Visitors appear to be adhering to safety measures and practicing social distancing at Lake Wappapello.
- Residents in Potosi are urged to stay indoors due a bear sighting in Washington Co., Mo.
- Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who created the coyote-howl theme for the iconic Spaghetti Western “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” and other soundtracks has died at the age of 91.
- A family tucked back into a Miner neighborhood wanted to do a little something special to show their appreciation for first responders on Saturday.
- In a surprise July 4 tweet, Kanye West announced intentions to run for president and included the hashtag #2020Vision.
- Several astronomical events will take place in July.
