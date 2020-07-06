Summer-Like Pattern Again Today

Warm and muggy start to this Monday. Light patchy fog will be possible in a few areas this morning, but it is not looking to be widespread. Partly cloudy skies through the day with pop-up rain/storms by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 90s, but it will feel like the mid to upper 90s today.
This summer like trend with very warm and humid conditions will continue each day this week. Chances of pop-up showers and storms will have a chance of developing each day as well.
There will be slightly higher chances of more storms near the end of the week when a cold front will pass through. It doesn’t look to give us much relief from the summer time heat though.
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.