SportsPlex to reopen after possible COVID-19 exposure

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SportsPlex in Cape Girardeau announced it will reopen its facility on Monday, July 6.
The reopening comes after potential community exposure to COVID-19.
According to the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department a part time staff person tested for COVID-19.
The employee did not have any direct contact with participants or spectators.
SportsPlex said all staff that was in contact with the COVID-19 positive employee has been removed from the schedule for the appropriate 14 day quarantine period.
During the closure, SportsPlex was thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.
When returning to the facility, spectators and non-athletes are being strongly advised to wear face coverings and to maintain social distancing.
Staff will also be wearing masks.
