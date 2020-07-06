Semi hauling auto parts overturns, spills oil, blocks Ky. highway

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Both lanes of U.S. 62/Blandville Road in western McCracken County, Kentucky were blocked by an overturned semi-tractor trailer on Monday, July 6.
The lanes of U.S. 62 are blocked between KY 286 and KY 305/Fisher Rd. intersection.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a semi hauling auto parts overturned and spilled a substantial amount of oil.
In order to clear the crash site crews will have to completely off-load the auto-parts, which will allow crews to remove the vehicle.
It is not clear if the driver was injured in the crash.
KYTC said the roadway is expected to be blocked for at least three hours or until 3:30 p.m.
Drivers traveling between Paducah and Wickliffe are urged to self detour along U.S. 60.
