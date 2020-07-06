Routine childhood vaccinations drop during COVID-19

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - According to recent reports released by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), routine childhood vaccinations have dropped as a result of families staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommend every child continues to receive routine vaccinations during the COVID-19 outbreak to prevent the spread of other diseases.
One such report, the Michigan Care Improvement Registry, observed declines in vaccination coverage might leave young children and communities vulnerable to vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles.
The report states the potential outbreak of measles if vaccination coverage of 90%–95%, the level needed to establish population immunity, is not achieved.
Concerted efforts are needed to ensure rapid catch-up for children who are not up-to-date with measles-containing vaccines, as well as other Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP)-recommended vaccinations.
The the Southern Seven Health Department reports that immunizations have decreased dramatically at their clinics, roughly 50% or greater, in comparison to this time last year.
This is troubling considering that children need to be protected against vaccine-preventable diseases. Routine vaccines help protect children and adolescents from 16 serious diseases.
Well-child visits and vaccinations are essential services and help make sure children are protected.
Those requiring vaccinations are asked to please call S7HD for an appointment, as the Department is still implementing pull-up policies at all sites.
Vaccines for Children (VFC) vaccines can be given at sites as well.
Since VFC vaccines must be ordered, an appointment is required.
All seven S7HD clinics are back to their regular office schedules.
