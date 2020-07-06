Possible drowning in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - On Monday, July 6 at 5:08 p.m. Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Rend Lake Marina for a report of a male subject that had went into the water from a boat.
Crews began searching the area, utilizing personnel, sonar devices, and divers.
The search was suspended due to darkness and will resume tomorrow morning.
No other details are being released at this time.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Franklin County Emergency Management Special Operations Dive Team, personnel from Rend Lake Corps of Engineers, IDNR, Sesser Fire Protection District, Benton Fire Dept., and Abbott EMS,
