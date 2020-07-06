Police chase reaches 100 mph in Metropolis, 16-year-old driver arrested

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - On July 4 at 5 a.m. a Metropolis Officer observed a gray Chevrolet pick-up truck enter the Sport’s Park on Metropolis Street in a reckless manner.
He then observed the vehicle doing “donuts” in the parking lot.
The vehicle then sped off onto 19th St. and onto Old Marion Rd.
The driver lost control and went into the ditch.
The officer activated his emergency lights and a pursuit ensued.
The driver sped off and turned off its headlights.
The driver turned onto E/B Massac Creek Rd, to Gurley Rd. he then disobeyed the stop sign and turned south on Devers.
The vehicle traveled on the wrong side of the road at high rates of speed.
At US 45, the driver went into the wrong lane passing vehicles then turned South onto US 45, turned onto Unity School Rd. where speeds reached 100 mph.
The officer then lost sight of the vehicle a few miles down the road.
As assisting officers checked the area, a Metropolis Sergeant located the vehicle off Holman Lake Rd.
The vehicle crashed upside down in Holman Lake.
The driver, a 16-year-old male from Brookport, Illinois was taken into custody.
EMS was called as a precaution.
As he was being examined by the ambulance crew, he again tried to flee.
He was recaptured and taken to the Massac Memorial Hospital for examination.
The 16-year-old was charged with reckless driving, illegal screeching/squealing of tires, aggravated attempted fleeing to elude and other traffic charges.
He was also charged with violation of an order of protection.
The juvenile was released on bond.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.