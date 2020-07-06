Perry Park Center warn of possible COVID-19 exposure in Perryville, Mo.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Parks and Recreation Department, with the Perry Park Center in Perryville, Missouri, is asking parents and coaches to weigh-in on continuing the rest of the summer baseball and softball season due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
The department reports since June 22, one umpire has tested positive for COVID-19 and another umpire resigned for fear of contracting the virus, a head coach learned last week they had tested positive for the virus, a park maintenance staff member was tested for COVID-19 on Friday and a head coach learned a parent, who had spent considerable time around several players, had tested positive for the virus.
According to parks and rec, several parents have pulled their children out of the ball leagues due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
Parks and rec is asking the public not to worry if they have been exposed. They state the heath department will be in direct contact with those at risk.
In light of these decisions and concerns, parks and rec are requesting parents to voice their opinions on whether to continue holding scheduled games.
Parks and rec want parents to share their thoughts by 4 p.m. on Monday, July 6 by contacting the Perry Park Center at 573-547-7275.
The opinions could determine if games scheduled Monday evening will go forward as planned.
