Paducah man arrested for stealing sunglasses from mall kiosk

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Thanks in great part to tips from the public, a man was arrested on July 3 and charged with stealing sunglasses from a kiosk at Kentucky Oaks Mall.
On June 30, a man wearing a face mask and a ball cap stole four pairs of Ray Ban sunglasses from Sunglass Hut inside Kentucky Oaks Mall.
Photographs of the thief were posted on the Paducah Police Department’s Facebook page, and multiple tips regarding his identity were received.
Many of the tipsters provided the name Alex Seidler.
Officers went to his home Friday morning and arrested him on three outstanding warrants charging him with shoplifting.
Officer Jason Montgomery said Seidler, 35, matched the physical description and was wearing the same hat as the thief in the photographs.
Seidler was charged with theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting $500 or more, but less than $10,000) and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
