Overnight traffic shift planned for I-24 Westbound at Paducah on July 6

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans a westbound traffic shift along a 2-mile section of Interstate 24 at Paducah starting at approximately 10 p.m., CDT, on Monday night, July 6, 2020.
This westbound work zone runs along I-24 from mile point 4.8 near the Perkins Creek Bridge extending westward through the U.S. 60 Exit 4 interchange to mile point 2.8 just past the KY 305 Paducah Exit 3 interchange.
Since early June, traffic has been moved to the left-hand or passing lane to allow the contractor to work along the closed driving lane.
Starting at about 10 p.m., tonight, the contractor will shift traffic to the driving lane to allow closure of the passing lane.
Motorists should use extra caution and be alert for flaggers and other personnel involved in the transition to the new traffic configuration.
The transition should be completed by about 6 a.m., CDT, Tuesday.
Westbound commuters who regularly travel this section of I-24 should be prepared to encounter the new traffic configuration on the morning commute Tuesday.
Additionally, some intermittent lane restrictions are possible on U.S. 60 at Paducah Exit 4 and on KY 305 at Paducah Exit 3 to allow the contractor to do some work under the overpasses in coming weeks.
This extended work zone is to allow bridge deck overlay and maintenance work on the Perkins Creek Bridge, the U.S. 60 Exit 4 Overpass, and the KY 305 Exit 3 Overpass.
Westbound motorists should be prepared to encounter slowing and merging traffic as they approach the Exit 7 Paducah Interchange.
Truckers should be aware that this two mile long work zone includes a 13 ft. maximum load width restriction.
This work zone will have a 55 mile per hour speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence and double fines for citations.
Once the westbound work is completed, the contractor plans to move to the eastbound lanes along this same section in about four to five weeks.
