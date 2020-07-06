5 new COVID-19 cases in Southern Seven Region, 1 more recovered

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported five new COVID-19 cases in their region on July 6.
All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:
- Massac County: One male 50s
- Pulaski County: One female 10s, one male 60s
- Union County: Two males 30s
S7HD also reported one new recovered case of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
Currently, there are 223 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 329 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
There have been a total of 18 deaths reported by the S7HD in the region.
