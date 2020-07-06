5 new COVID-19 cases in Southern Seven Region, 1 more recovered

The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported five new COVID-19 cases in their region on July 6. (Source: Pexels)
By Jessica Ladd | July 6, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT - Updated July 6 at 3:43 PM

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported five new COVID-19 cases in their region on July 6.

All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:

  • Massac County: One male 50s
  • Pulaski County: One female 10s, one male 60s
  • Union County: Two males 30s

S7HD also reported one new recovered case of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.

Currently, there are 223 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.

S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 329 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic in the United States.

There have been a total of 18 deaths reported by the S7HD in the region.

