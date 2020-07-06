1 new COVID-19 case reported in Jackson Co.

The Jackson County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case on July 6. (Source: WBRC FOX6 News)
July 6, 2020

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case on July 6.

The individual, a female in her sixties, acquired the disease through contact with a known case.

She is being placed in isolation.

There have been 337 confirmed cases in the county, including 19 related deaths.

To date, 298 individuals have been released from isolation in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Twenty active cases are currently being managed

