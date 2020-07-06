Murphysboro Apple Festival to be held, some events postponed

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The 69th Annual Murphysboro Apple Festival will be held in September 2020, but on a smaller scale.
Organizers announced on Monday, July 6, what attendees can expect at the 2020 festival.
This year’s event will be held for two days, instead of a full week, and with limited events.
The modifications were made in order to follow health and safety guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year the Apple Festival will be held on Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19.
The follow are events and contest that will continue at the festival this year:
- Food vendors
- Appletime Emporium
- Appletime Bakery
- 5K Walk/Run
- Kiwanis General Store
- Apple Pie & Apple Butter Contest
- Curb-A-Peel contest
- A Taste of Murphysboro Scholarship
- Entertainment
Organizers said there will be an announcement for more events and contests at another date.
The festival committee said they worked closely with the City of Murphysboro, the Jackson County Health Department and other partners to come up with a plan to hold the festival amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The following are events and contests that have been postponed until 2021:
- Appletime Grand Parade
- Children’s Pet & Hobby Parade
- Festival Funland
- Queen Pageant
- Prince & Princess Contest
- Apple Blossom Contest
- Apple Pie Eating Contest
- Appletime Prayer Breakfast
- Golf Classic
- A Taste of Murphysboro Dinner Event
- Gospel Sing
- Senior Day
- Big Muddy Apple Obstacle Race
- Fiddle & Banjo Contest
The theme for this year’s event will be Murphysboro Strong, a message of hope amid the ongoing battle with the coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter, The Apple Festival Committee explained why they are dedicated to holding the event:
“You have supported us through terrible weather, recession, prosperity, and even national tragedy. Because of your unwavering support, we have been able to give back to our community in so many ways; scholarships to hundreds of students, donations to school clubs and local organizations, promotion of local businesses, and an overall boost to the local community.”
The committee said this year the focus will be on the core traditions of the Apple Festival.
