MSHP releases counting report for 4th of July weekend

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released their counting report for the Fourth of July weekend.
The 2020 July Fourth holiday counting period began at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 2, and ended at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020.
During this period troopers worked 294 traffic crashes, which included 107 injuries and five fatalities.
Troopers also made 139 DWI arrests and 126 drug arrests over the holiday weekend.
Officers also worked nine boating crashes, which included four injuries and zero fatalities.
They made six BWI arrests and 25 drug arrests.
There was one drowning reported over the holiday weekend.
