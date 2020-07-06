Mayfield man arrested after several overnight incidents of vehicle theft

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield man has been arrested after several overnight incidents of vehicle theft, and the burglary of a Graves County business.
At approximately 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, sheriff’s deputies received a burglary alarm call to the Stop and Go convenience store located at the intersection of Ky 58 East and Ky Hwy 131.
When deputies arrived, they found the front glass doors to have been smashed in by what appeared to be a vehicle.
Approximately 30 minutes later, deputies were requested to assist Mayfield Police in getting a vehicle to stop that wasn’t complying.
Near the city limits of Wingo, officers and deputies’ lost sight of the 2017 white Dodge Ram pickup.
The registered owner was contacted who advised that he just noticed that his pickup had been stolen from his driveway, which was located in the 4500 block of Ky Hwy 131.
The victim also at this time reported that a strange vehicle (KIA mini van) was left abandoned in his driveway.
Minutes later, a 911 caller reported that a white Dodge Ram pickup had just pulled into his place of employment, Gordon Food Service.
The caller reported that the driver got out of the pickup and just stole his vehicle, described as being a 2005 yellow in color Nissan Exterra.
The victim attempted to open the driver’s door to remove the suspect from his vehicle, however the suspect accelerated, busting through a chain link fence and left northbound on US Hwy 45.
While processing the scene at the Stop and Go, surveillance footage indicated that the white Dodge Ram that had been stolen from the Ky Hwy 131 residence, was the vehicle that had smashed through the front doors.
Footage of the white male driver was also captured, that indicated him exiting the pickup and running up to the front doors to enter, but quickly was scared away by the audible alarm.
At around 10:30 a.m., the stolen Nissan Exterra was located parked in a church parking lot in the Milburn community.
The suspect was found lying in the back seat asleep.
Graves deputies went to Milburn and took the suspect into custody and transported him back to Graves County.
The suspect was identified as being 22-year-old Dolton Lee Graves of Mayfield.
He was charged with the following:
1. Two Counts of Theft of Automobiles, 17 Dodge Ram and 05 Nissan Exterra
2. Criminal Mischief 1st Degree
3. Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree
4. Leaving the Scene of an Accident
5. Was also served with two outstanding bench warrants.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.