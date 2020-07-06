It feels like summer across the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Evening Heartland. We are seeing a few isolated storms across the area. These storms will likely weaken as we head into the late evening hours. Temperatures outside the storms are warm and muggy. Readings this evening will slowly fall into the upper 70s.
We will see another hot and humid afternoon across the Heartland tomorrow. There will be a few scattered storms develop during the afternoon hours. Locally heavy rain as well as numerous cloud to ground lightning strikes will be possible with the stronger storms.
Lows tomorrow morning will mainly be in the lower 70s. Highs tomorrow afternoon will reach the lower 90s with the heat index approaching 100 degrees.
The rest of the work week looks to remain hot and humid with highs in the 90s and the heat index at or slightly above 100 during the hottest time of the day. There will be a few isolated storms possible each afternoon as well.
