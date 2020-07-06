3 individuals arrested on theft and drug charges following a stolen vehicle investigation

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Monday, June 29 at approximately 8:20 a.m., McCracken County Drug Division detectives received information of a possible stolen 2007 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas registration plates on Broad Street in Paducah.
Minutes later, detectives located the vehicle in front of a residence on Broad Street, where the operator, Gary W. Wiley II, 46, of Paducah, was taken into custody.
It was confirmed the Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen out of Texas a few days prior to this incident.
Detectives learned Wiley had noticed the pickup truck sitting in the parking lot of a business on Irvin Cobb Drive with the keys in the ignition.
At that point, he got in it and drove off stealing the vehicle, which had already been stolen prior in Texas.
Detectives traveled to Wiley’s residence on South 9th Street in Paducah, where they made contact with several individuals, to include the other two residents, Joseph J. Colella , 41, and Kaley M, Leek, 31.
Detectives and deputies performed a consented search of the residence, which revealed stolen property from the stolen vehicle, such as a toolbox.
A search of Colella and Leek’s bedroom revealed over 30 grams of Methamphetamine, numerous items of drug paraphernalia consistent with both the use and sale of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Hydrocodone pills, $1,250.00 in US Currency believed to be the proceeds from illegal drug sales, and other items of illegal contraband.
All three individuals were arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail, where they were lodged.
The charges are as follows:
Gary W. Wiley II (pictured above)
1) Theft by Unlawful Taking (Automobile) U/$10,000
2) Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License
3) Failure to Notify D.O.T. of Address Change
Joseph J. Colella (pictured below)
1) Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, (Over 2 Grams Methamphetamine)
2) Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense
3) Illegal Possession of Legend Drug
4) Possession of Marijuana
5) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
6) Receiving Stolen Property U/$500
7) Failure to Notify D.O.T. of Address Change
Kaley M. Leek (pictured below)
1) Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd OR > Offense (Methamphetamine)
2) Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 3rd OR > Offense
3) Illegal Possession of Legend Drug
4) Possession of Marijuana
5) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
6) Receiving Stolen Property U/$500
7) Failure to Notify D.O.T. of Address Change
