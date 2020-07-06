Gov. Parson signs bills to provide additional flexibility for the Missouri FIRST Program

“At a time when businesses both large and small are feeling the effects of COVID-19 and adjusting the way they do business, we need to do all we can to equip them with the tools to succeed. Signing this legislation will allow the State Treasurer to expand the Missouri FIRST linked deposit program and provide businesses looking to expand with much needed assistance,” Governor Parson said. “Missouri is open for business, and we will remain open to any job creator that wants to expand or re-locate to our great state.”