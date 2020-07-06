Free COVID-19 testing event in Perry Co., Mo.

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - This weekend, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri National Guard are conducting a drive-through COVID-19 community testing event for Missouri residents in Perryville.
Testing will be conducted on July 11 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and July 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Those arriving for testing will enter the City Park off of Highway 61 across from the Sheriff's Department.
The tests are open to all residents of Missouri.
You do not have to be experiencing symptoms to be eligible for the test, and no doctor’s order is required.
There is also no fee, and no need to present insurance information.
Register at health.mo.gov/communitytest or by calling the state hotline at 877-435-8411.
